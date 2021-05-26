Man Utd and Villarreal fans descend on Gdansk for Europa League final

Thousands of fans have descended on Gdansk for the Europa League final as Manchester United supporters enjoyed their first away day since the coronavirus pandemic began.Among those to travel was United fan Shaun Logan.

He was not even sure he would be able to make it to Poland after being thrown out of Old Trafford for flinging a scarf at Luke Shaw when taking a corner against Fulham last week.Warned he is facing a three-year ban, the England left-back saw the supporter’s tweet about the incident and helped diffuse the situation in a social media response that went viral as he said he would do his best to “sort it out”.