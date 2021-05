Cummings: Johnson 'unfit' to lead

Dominic Cummings says his relationship with Boris Johnson "took a dive" because the prime minister knew Cummings thought him "unfit for the job".

The prime minister's former aide also confirmed he had heard Johnson say a version of the phrase 'bodies piled up high' - as reported by multiple media outlets earlier this year.

Report by Taylorjo.

