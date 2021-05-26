Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Apparel Stores

Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 17% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 4.5% on the day.

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.8%.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 5.6% as a group, led by Express, trading up by about 22.1% and Urban Outfitters, trading higher by about 14.2% on Wednesday.