Missoula County leading Montana in COVID-19 vaccination rate

PERCENTAGE OF RESIDENTSWHO HAVE RECEIVED ACOVID-19 VACCINATION.THE CITY-COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT REPORTS 54%OF MISSOULA COUNTYRESIDENTS AGES 12 ANDUP ARE FULLY VACCINATEDWHILE 61% OF RESIDENTSAGES 12 AND UP HAVEHAD AT LEAST ONE DOSE.NUMBERS FROM THE STATESHOW ABOUT 117THOUSAND VACCINE DOSESHAVE BEEN ADMINISTEREDAND ALMOST 57 THOUSANDMISSOULA COUNTYRESIDENTS ARE FULLYIMMUNIZED.GO TO THIS STORY ONKPAX DOT COM TO FIND ALINK TO REGISTER TO GET ANAPPOINTMENT.AND A REMINDER THAT AMOBILE VACCINE CLINIC WILLBE AT HIGHLANDER BEERBETWEEN FIVE AND EIGHTO'CLOCK TONIGHT, WITH AFREE BEER FOR THOSE OVER21 GETTING A VACCINE,AND A ROOT BEER ORGINGER ALE FOR THEYOUNGER SET.