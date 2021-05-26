Marjorie Taylor Greene Defends Hypothetical Statues of Hitler and Satan

Marjorie Taylor Greene defended hypothetical statues of Hitler and Satan in this bizarre resurfaced video from last year.
The 2020 video shows Greene saying she'd defend statues of people she disagreed with, in order to preserve lessons of history.