Yelp To Highlight LGBTQ+ Businesses During Pride Month

A new attribute on the app will be available to LGBTQ+ business owners starting this week.

When businesses open their Yelp for Business account, the option to identify as an LGBTQ+-owned business can be found under Amenities.

Rainbow map pins will make LGBTQ+-owned businesses accessible from the home page or direct search.

Additionally, businesses can opt in to an Open to All option, which will also be noted with a rainbow map pin.

Yelp will monitor business pages that utilize the option, removing any form of hate speech.

The number of Yelp users seeking LGBTQ+ businesses has increased by 150 percent over the last year.

We hope this new attribute empowers millions of LGBTQ-owned businesses across the country and encourages consumers to drive more dollars directly to the bottom line of these businesses, Miriam Warren, Yelp Chief Diversity Officer, via 'Adweek'