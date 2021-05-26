Yelp To Highlight LGBTQ+ Businesses , During Pride Month.
A new attribute on the app will be available to LGBTQ+ business owners starting this week.
When businesses open their Yelp for Business account, the option to identify as an LGBTQ+-owned business can be found under Amenities.
Rainbow map pins will make LGBTQ+-owned businesses accessible from the home page or direct search.
Additionally, businesses can opt in to an Open to All option, which will also be noted with a rainbow map pin.
Yelp will monitor business pages that utilize the option, removing any form of hate speech.
The number of Yelp users seeking LGBTQ+ businesses has increased by 150 percent over the last year.
We hope this new attribute empowers millions of LGBTQ-owned businesses across the country and encourages consumers to drive more dollars directly to the bottom line of these businesses, Miriam Warren, Yelp Chief Diversity Officer, via 'Adweek'