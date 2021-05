Manchester United fans gather in Gdansk

Manchester United fans say that they are optimistic about their team’s chances in the Europa League final against Villarreal in the Polish city of Gdansk.

They dismiss the possible criticism that travel to the amber-list country is not essential travel, saying that football “is essential”.

Report by Taylorjo.

