K.D. Lang On Being A Trailblazer In The LGBTQ+ Community

K.d.

Lang is releasing her new album 'Makeover' on May 28, a collection of dance remixes to some of her most beloved songs from 1992 to 2000.

The singer speaks candidly with ET Canada's Keshia Chante about being a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community since coming out nearly 30 years ago.