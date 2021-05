DODGE CHARGER HELLCAT, AN EXERCISE IN POWER!!

Bumper2Bumpertv reports they are worth investigating and experiencing.

In case you were wondering about traditional muscle cars, Dodge is still building them.

(NAT OF EXHAUST) THIS SOUND MAY NOT BE POLITICALLY CORRECT AS THE AUTO INDUSTRY EMBRACES ELECTRIC DRIVE TRAINS.

BUT FOR A PERFORMANCE PURIST, IT IS EQUIVALENT TO A HEAVENLY CHOIR.

THAT IS HOW WE REACTED TO THE DODGE CHARGER HELLCAT WITH THE REDEYE KEY.

IT IS A SEDAN TRUE, BUT DON’T CALL IT DOWDY IN TERMS OF HOW IT DRIVES.

DODGE WHICH PROUDLY CLAIMS A PLACE AS A MUSCLE CAR BRAND HAS PUT ALMOST ALL OF ITS EXPERTISE INTO THE HELLCAT.

THE HEART AND SOUL OF THIS IS THE ENGINE.

OUR TEST VEHICLE.

CAME WITH A FUNCTIONAL HOOD SCOOP AS PART OF THE PACKAGE FOR THE 6.2 LITER SUPERCHARGED V8.

IT IS RATED AT 797 HORSEPOWER AND 707 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

IF WANT GOOD FUEL ECONOMY NUMBERS THEN DON’T EVEN CONSIDER THIS POWER PLANT.IT IS MATED TO AN 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION IN AN OLD SCHOOL REAR WHEEL DRIVE CONFIGURATION.

AN ALL-WHEEL DRIVE VARIANT IS ALSO AVAILABLE.

WITH A SETUP LIKE THIS THEN TRACK TIME IS SOMEWHAT INEVITABLE.

TO MAKE THAT EXPERIENCE MORE MEMORABLE THE HELLCAT COMES WITH MUTIPLE SETTINGS FOR EVERYTHING FROM TRACTION—TO ENGINE COOLING—TO LAUNCH CONTROL.

TO THE NOVICE THIS MIGHT SEEM A BIT OVERHWELMING WITH SO MANY OPTIONS.

FOR A MORE EXPERIENCED DRIVER IT ALLOWS FOR A CUSTOMIZED SETUP FOR EITHER THE STREET OR THE TRACK.

WE ALSO TOOK NOTE OF THE SEATING IN THIS CHARGER.

REAP PASSENGERS MIGHT BE A BIT SNUG FOR A LONG TRIP BUT FOR SHORT RIDES THEY WILL EXPERIENCE A NEAR LUXURY SURFACE.

FRONT SEAT PASSENGER AND DRIVER ARE WRAPPED IN WELL THOUGHT OUT PERFORMANCE SEATS WITH AMPLE SIDE BOLSTERS TO HOLD FOLKS IN PLACE.

AS FOR THE DRIVE EXPERIENCE, ON THE STREET THIS IS MORE THAN CAPABLE OF INTIMIDATING OTHER DRIVERS.

(NAT SOT) WHEN WE GOT INTO EXPRESSWAY DRIVING THE HELLCAT RESPONDS WITH A RESOUNDING YES WHEN IT IS ASKED FOR PERFORMANCE.

AT SOMETIME IN THE FUTURE PLATFORMS LIKE THIS WILL BE VIEWED AS AN EXAMPLE OF A BYGONE ERA IN MOBILITY.

BUT THAT WON’T TAKE PLACE FOR A WHILE, SO IF YOU CAN AFFORD IT ENJOY THIS VERSION OF THE CHARGER FOR NOW.

I’M GREG MORRISON