Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday became the first Black woman to speak for the White House in that capacity in three decades.
'A real honor' -Jean-Pierre on helming WH podium
Credit: Reuters - PoliticsDuration: 01:14s 0 shares 2 views
"Clearly, the president believes in representation matters, and I appreciate him giving me this opportunity.
And it's another reason why I think we are so proud that this is the most diverse administration in history," Jean-Pierre said.