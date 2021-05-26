Skip to main content
Wednesday, May 26, 2021

'A real honor' -Jean-Pierre on helming WH podium

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday became the first Black woman to speak for the White House in that capacity in three decades.

"Clearly, the president believes in representation matters, and I appreciate him giving me this opportunity.

And it's another reason why I think we are so proud that this is the most diverse administration in history," Jean-Pierre said.

