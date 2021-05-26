Matt Hancock has not seen Cummings’ ‘performance’ in full
Matt Hancock has not seen Cummings’ ‘performance’ in full

Matt Hancock said he has not seen Dominic Cummings’ “performance” in full, after the Prime Minister’s former aide told MPs he should have been sacked as Health Secretary.Mr Cummings said Mr Hancock should have been fired over coronavirus failings and “criminal, disgraceful behaviour” on the testing target.