Matt Hancock has not seen Cummings’ ‘performance’ in full

Matt Hancock said he has not seen Dominic Cummings’ “performance” in full, after the Prime Minister’s former aide told MPs he should have been sacked as Health Secretary.Mr Cummings said Mr Hancock should have been fired over coronavirus failings and “criminal, disgraceful behaviour” on the testing target.
Hancock says he didn't see all of Cummings' testimony because he was busy 'saving lives'
