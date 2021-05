MacKenzie's grandpa had gone fishing and camping for a few days so she was there to spend the night with her grandma to keep her company.

Her grandpa ended up coming home early because he missed his wife so much.

MacKenzie's grandparents are 86 (grandma) and 84 (grandpa).

They have been married for 60 years!

MacKenzie's grandma was so surprised and happy in this sweet clip from May 20 in Shelbyville, Tennessee.