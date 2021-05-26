Ariana Grande Shares First Photos From Intimate Wedding To Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has officially confirmed she walked down the aisle!
The "Thank U, Next" singer shared never-before-seen photos from her intimate wedding to Dalton Gomez on social media.
The pop icon shared photos of her intimate wedding to husband Dalton Gomez, after dating the real estate agent for over a year
Ariana Grande opted for a beautiful Vera Wang bridal dress for her wedding ceremony.