Cristo Rey High School Bringing COVID-19 Shots Directly To Students

The Big Apple has reached a new milestone.
More than 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.
Teenagers are among the latest group being urged to get the shot.
CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Students filed into the gym at Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver to get their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.