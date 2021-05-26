10-month-old infant killed in dog attack by two Rottweilers

A 10-month-old infant baby was killed Tuesday night after being attacked by two dogs, described as Rottweilers, in a family's North Carolina home.

It's a bad scene.

Um, anytime that ayoung child like that passes or anychild, it's very hard on this allbecause we all have Children.

Thefather had left the small child inside,the residents unattended for only acouple of minutes.

Um, he heard a lotof commotion in the house, went backinside and found that the babyunresponsive.