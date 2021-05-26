Man heartbroken by twin brother’s ‘disgusting’ wedding announcement

A 21-year-old is refusing to attend his twin brother’s wedding.His family is furious with him so he asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum to weigh in.He broke up with his high school sweetheart when he and she were going off to different colleges.After his first year of school, his twin brother surprised him with news….It turns out the twin brother had started dating the Reddit poster’s ex-girlfriend — and now they’re engaged.“Recently my brother surprised me with the news ... and he wants me to be his best man,” he continued.“I told him absolutely not … My whole family is calling me selfish,” he added.Reddit users didn’t think the poster was in the wrong