Woman taken aback by boyfriend’s surprise lifestyle ‘intervention’

A 23-year-old’s boyfriend and her momwant her to act more mature.

She consultedReddit’s “Am I the A******” forum for help.“I have been dating my boyfriend for aroundfour years,” she explained.

“I also lived alone withmy mom until I moved in together with my boyfriend”.“[I] like things that my bf and mom consider‘child-like’ such as wearing colorful socks,watching cartoons, keeping plushies as a memory”.“For me, these were always normal parts of me andI never really put much thought into them”.“So the problem came on my birthday …My mom and boyfriend apparently planned a nicelittle surprise for me at my mom’s house”.“They sat me down and startedexplaining that now that I’m 23 I can slowly bemore ‘adult-like’ and be less childish”.“my boyfriend said that now that I’m nolonger a teen, I should like things that adultsdo, dress more appropriately, etc.

I kinda wasupset and just left to my room”.Reddit users were on the 23-year-old’s side.

“Partof being an adult is being able to choose what youlike and enjoying it unashamedly,” someone wrote.“There is absolutely nothing wrong withbeing who you are,” a person commented