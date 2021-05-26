ESCAPE ROOM TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS Movie

ESCAPE ROOM TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS is the sequel to the box office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world.

In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive... and discovering they've all played the game before.

Directed by Adam Robitel starring Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Indya Moore, Isabelle Fuhrman, Carlito Olivero, Holland Roden, Thomas Cocquerel release date July 16, 2021 (in theaters)