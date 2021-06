Spirit of Acadiana: Wishing I was Fishing 05/26/2021

WELCOME BACK.WELL SO MANY ENJOY THE SPORT OFFISHING BECAUSE IT’S SIMPLY AGOOD WAY TO GET OUTSIDE AND ONTHE WATER BUT ONE LAFAYETTETEACHER IS USING FISHING AS AWAY IS AN ENTRY POINT TO THEWORLD OF BONDING AND CIVILCOMMUNICATION.SCOTT BRAZDA IS WISHING HE WASFISHING IN TONIGHT’S SPIRIT OFACADIANA.SO CHRIS DAVIS TEACHES ATLAFAYETTE RENAISSANCE CHARTERACADEMY, AND HE WANTED TO COMEUP WITH A PROGRAM INVOLVINGFISHING GET KIDS OUT TO THEWATER WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDSLEARN TO LOVE IT AND ALSO TOTEACH THEM ABOUT MENTORSHIP ANDBONDING HIS PROGRAM.I’M WISHING I WAS FISHING.WE’RE NOT GONNA PUT THE WHOLEWORM ON THE HOOK WE’RE GONNAACTUALLY PUT UP JUST A PIECE OFIT ON THERE BECAUSE YOU DON’TWANT TOO MUCH WORM ON THE HOOKBECAUSE YOU WANT TO FISH BITE ITYOU ACTUALLY WANT THE FISH TOBITE THE WORM AND THE HOOK.CHRIS DAVIS HAD AN IDEA ONE PARTKIDS ONE PART FISHING AND THENLIKE AN EXPERIENCED FISHERMENPATIENTLY WAIT FOR GOOD THINGSTO HAPPEN PATIENTLY WAIT FORTHOSE KIDS TO TAKE THE LEAD.THEY JUST OPEN UP OUT THERE ONTHE WATER SOMETHING ABOUT BEINGOUT OF NATURE SOMETHING ABOUTCATCHING FISH AND JUST HAVE THEMOPEN UP AND TALK NOTNECESSARILY.NO CERTAIN SUBJECT NO CERTAINTOPIC, BUT JUST HAVE SOMEBODY TOTALK TO YOU WANT TO TAKE THESLACK OUT OF IT.SO WHEN YOU SEE HOW I JUMP YOUSEE HOW I JUMP LIKE THAT YOUWANTED TO JUMP.SO IF YOU HAVE A LOT OF SLACK INIT, IT AIN’T GONNA JUMP DAVIDSONWISHING I WAS FISHING HAS BEENTAKING GROUPS OUT TO THE WATERFOR OVER A YEAR UPON THE BASINTHE GOLF ALL OR POSSIBILITIES,BUT BE PREPARED FOR THEUNEXPECTED.THE MAIN PURPOSE IS TO THAT MALEROLE MODEL.FOR THEM TO TALK TO SO FISHINGIS BASICALLY LIKE A THERAPYSESSION.I’M WISHING I WAS FISHING IS THEENTRY POINT TO ALL OF THISBROADENING ONCE HORIZONS ANDPONDERING THE POSSIBILITIESTRYING STUFF.NEWS ME NEW EXPERIENCES IN LIFEWHICH LIKE MAKES MORE OF MYLIFE.WELL ALL I KNOW IS THAT FISHINGIS AWAITING GAME.SO WHAT I NEED TO DO IS JUSTWAIT.AND WAIT AND WAIT AND WAIT.YOU SHOULD KNOW THIS ONE YOUNGANGLER MICHAELA.SHE DIDN’T NEED THE LEAST BIT OFHELP.OKAY, MCKAYLA GOT THE FIRSTFISH.YOU SEE THAT SHE GOT ANOTHER ONEMCKAYLA YOU GOT ANOTHER ONEMICHAELA FOR BOYS WON SO WHEREWOULD CHRIS DAVIS LIKE THISPROGRAM TO GO?WELL, OF COURSE MORE FUNDINGMEANS MORE BOATS.IT MEANS MORE EFFICIENT TACKLEMOST IMPORTANTLY THOUGH.IT MEANS MORE KIDS AND MOREFAMILIES GETTING OUT THERE ONTHE WATER AND B