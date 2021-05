Corpus Christi Fire Department gets an AMBUS

NEED OF HELP.THAT NUMBER IS361-654-16-20.{***DBL BOX VO**}THE CITY OF CORPUS CHRISTI HASBEEN AWARDED A PIECE OFEQUIPMENT THAT BEEFS UP OUREMERGENCY RESPONSE CAPABILITY INA BIG WA{***VO**}AND WE MEAN BIG, THIS IS ANAMBUS, THAT’S SHORT FORAMBULANCE BUS.IT WAS AWARDED TO THE CITY BYTHE STATE OF TEXASTHE CORPUS CHRISTI FIREDEPARTMENT WILL BE USINGIT...WHICH CAN TRANSPORT UP20 PEOPLE DURING TIMES OFEMERGENCY.CHIEF ROBERT ROCHA SAYSTEXAS IS THE ONLY STATE IN