Cancer Survivors Park Alliance to host fundraiser concert

HARD TO STOP IT.GREENVILLE IS ABOUT TO HOST AFIRST OF ITS KIND CONCERT IN THEUPSTATE.IT’S A DRIVE-IN CONCERT PUT ONBY CANCER SURVIVORS PARK ANDIT’S ALL FOR CANCER AWARENESS.OUR PATRECAUTION HAS EVERYTHINGYOU NEED TO KNOW AND THEINSPIRATIONAL STORY OF WHAT ITMEANS TO BE A CONQUEROR.IT’S A WEEKEND TO HONOR REMEMBERAND CELEBRATE NATIONAL CANCERSURVIVORS’ DAY ROCK.THE LOT IS A TWO-NIGHT DRIVE-INCONCERT EVENT ON JUNE 4TH ANDFIFTH AT THE GREENVILLE DOWNTOWNAIRPORT.IT’S HOSTED BY THE CANCERSURVIVORS PARK ALLIANCE AFTERTHE PAST YEAR.WE ARE THRILLED TO BE OUT.WE ARE THRILLED TO BE ROCKINGTHE LIGHT FOR CANCER SURVIVORSALL OVER THE WORLD AND AS YOUBUY YOUR TICKETS KNOW THAT THISIS NO ORDINARY CONCERT THE MATHWORKS IN THEIR FAVOR.WE ARE SELLING TICKETS BY ZONESWHICH ARE TWO PARKING PLACES ANDCARLOAD AND THEY CAN GRAB THEIRFRIENDS PACK THE CAR.THE MONEY RAISED WILL HELPADVOCATES LIKE ROSS WESTONCURRENTLY FIGHTING METASTATICBREAST CANCER.I ACTUALLY FEEL PRATTLE A LONGTIME SPOKESPERSON FOR GREENVILLESPARTANBURG AIRPORT ROZ MADE ACAREER OF TALKING PUBLICLY ANDSHE WANTS MORE TALK AROUNDRAISING MORE MONEY TO FIGHTMETASTATIC BREAST CANCERSPECIFICALLY, SO WHEN PEOPLEDON’T WANT TO TALK ABOUT BECAUSEIT DOESN’T HAVE A HAPPY ENDING.SHE SAYS ONLY FIVE PERCENT OFMONEY RAISED EACH YEAR FORCANCER GOES TO THE DISEASE.SHE’S FIGHTING BLACK WOMEN.DIE FROM METASTATIC BREASTCANCER AT A RATE 40% HIGHER THANANY OTHER ETHNIC GROUP, ROZ WASORIGINALLY DIAGNOSED WITH CANCERIN 2015 WHEN I CAME OUT OF THAT,YOU KNOW, THE TITLE WASSURVIVOR, BUT I NEVER CALLEDMYSELF A SURVIVOR.I’M A CONQUEROR THE CANCERRETURNED IN THE FALL OF 2019 ANDNOW SHE’S GIVING HER SKILLS AS ASPEAKER A HAIR PURPOSE TO MAKEOTHERS FEEL LIKE CONQUERORS.I SAY SOMETHING THAT GIVESANOTHER PERSON A REASON TO GETUP TOMORROW.GONNA HAPPEN A REALLY GOOD JOB.WHILE THE FOLKS AT REAL ESTATECOMPANY COLDWELL BANKER CANE AREHELPING TO SPONSOR THE CONCERTEVENT WITH A HISTORY OF DEALINGWITH CANCER IN THE PAST.IT REALLY HIT HOME FOR US IN2007 WHEN OUR FOUNDING FAMILYWAS IMPACTED WHEN CAIN HALTERPASSED AWAY.IT DOESN’T DISCRIMINATE AND SOWE WANT TO MAKE SURE THATEVERYBODY IN THE COMMUNITY KNOWSAND FEELS THE HOPE ENCOURAGEDTHAT WE HAVE.WE’RE GOING TO HAVE ANOPPORTUNITY TO EAT AND PLAY ANDSING AND I THINK PEOPLE JUSTREADY FOR THAT CONVERSATION ANDALSO FOR JUST FELLOWSHIP AND IFA ROCKING CONCERT ISN’T WHATYOU’RE LOOKING FOR.THERE ARE OTHER MORE QUIET WAYSTO CELEBRATE ALL THOSE IMPACTEDBY CANCER.A SPOT IS WAITING FOR YOU ATCANCER SURVIVORS PARK.THIS IS NOT JUST ANY PARK.I MEAN IT IS A PLACE OF HOPE ANDHEALING IT IS A PLACE OFTRANQUILITY IF YOU HAVE PEACE.AND PURPOSE IT MAKES YOURJOURNEY WORTHWHILE INGREENVILLE.PATRICK HUTCHIN.WYFF NEWS 4 IT IS AN INCREDIBLEPLACE CANCER SURVIVORS PARKBEAUTIFUL SPECIAL AND AGAIN TOHELP RAISE MONEY FOR CANCERAWARENESS AND FOR THE PARK YOUCAN FIND MORE INFORMATION ANDTHE PURCHASE TICKETS AT THE ROCKTHE LOT DRIVE-IN CON