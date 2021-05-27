Vanquish Movie - Clip with Morgan Freeman and Ruby Rose - Explosive

Vanquish Movie - Clip with Morgan Freeman and Ruby Rose - Explosive - Plot Synopsis: Morgan Freeman and Ruby Rose lead the cast in this non-stop actioner from the director of Bad Boys.

A retired, crooked police commissioner - Damon Hickley (Freeman) - blackmails his caretaker - Victoria (Rose) - by kidnapping her daughter and forces her into helping him double cross his former team of dirty cops.

Victoria is forced to fight her way through a sea of drug dealers and underworld thugs in the course of one night in a bid to save her daughter from the only man she ever trusted.

As the night goes on, she is confronted by her past as a Russian drug courier and must use guns, guts and a motorcycle to take out a series of violent gangsters or she may never see her child again.

Vanquish is a dynamic, stylish thrill ride that shows just how far a desperate person will go.