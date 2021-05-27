Chloe's Mountain Movie (2021)

Chloe's Mountain Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Chloe’s Mountain is a story of a purpose driven Grandma who is raising her granddaughter (Chloe) who does not understand God and why her parents were taken from her.

In her misunderstanding and anger, Chloe abandons her Christian upbringing and joins a rock band who draw her into their misguided ideas.

Grandma has her work cut out for her, but she has a plan that could only have been conceived in the heavens.

After Grandma’s passes away, Chloe finds out how wise she was.

To receive her generous estate, Chloe must either attend 4 years at a Christian university or wait until she is 35.

Chloe reluctantly ops for the 4 years, not understanding that you cannot fake it that long.

Her newfound friends and the Holy Spirit begin to change her heart and teach her how to see the workings of God to level the mountains of doubt and pain in her life.

Directed by Wesley Bristol Starring Kenzie Mae, Donna Bristol, Shalayna Janelle, Adam Thayer