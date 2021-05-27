The Prayer List Movie (2020)

The Prayer List Movie (2020) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Adopted Olympic Taekwondo hopeful, Michele Neil cannot get a break in life.

Her Father's accident leaves the family desperate to find ways to make ends meet.

At one point, while training for the Olympics, Michele is homeless, living out of her car for over a year trying to help her family and make her dream come true.

But one misfortune after another, finally has Michele questioning her faith, not realizing God is guiding her toward a more meaningful cause for her to champion.

Directed by Stevie Fernandez Starring Mark Sherwood, Kelsey LaCourse, Svetlana Simmons