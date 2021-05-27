Las Vegas High School students overcome challenges producing yearbook

How do you create a school yearbook with almost no activities and many students staying home and learning remotely?

We pulled through and wefinished it."CHRISTIAN PEREZ IS PROUD OF THEYEARBOOK HE AND HIS FELLOWCLASSMATES WERE ABLE TO PUTTOGETHER-DOCUMENTING THE WEIRDYEAR THAT IS THE 2021 SCHOOLYEAR AT LAS VEGAS HIGH SCHOOL."For what we did.

It wasamazing.

The cover is amazing.All the neat little things wedid inside were amazing."WITH THE PANDEMIC SHUTTING DOWNSOCIAL CIRCLES AROUNDCAMPUS.AND EVERYONE DOINGREMOTE LEARNING FOR MUCH OF THEYEARTHERE WERE DOUBTS IT COULD GETDONE.BUT YEARBOOK ADVISOR TASHEENAGREENAWALT-TOLD HER STUDENTS TOTHINK OUTSIDE THE BOX."What started out as ’this yearisn’t happening.

What are wegoing to print?’ turned into’This year is still happening’with television, movies andgovernment."THIS INCLUDED A FOCUS ON CURRENTEVENTS AND POP CULTURE.SURVEYS WERE SENT TO STUDENTSTHROUGH GOOGLE FORMS-AND THEYWERE ASKED TO SEND SELFIES TOREPLACE SCHOOL PORTRAITS THATDIDN’T HAPPEN.THE YEARBOOK STAFF ALLOWEDSTUDENTS TO EXPRESS THEMSELVES."Because it was a special year,you can use filters.

If you wantpuppy ears, you got puppy ears."ALL THIS RESULTED IN A YEARTHAT’S ABOUT HALF THE SIZE OFLAST YEAR’S.A TOUGH DECISION WAS MADE TO NOTINCLUDE ATHLETICS AND OTHERACTIVITIES-AS THEY RETURNED SOLATE IN THE YEAR.GREENAWALT SAYS SHE WANTED TOGIVE SENIORS SOMETHING BEFOREGRADUATION."We’d rather have the seniorshave the book in their hand.They already missed out on somuch.

We wanted to at least givethem that book."A YEARBOOK PEREZ SAYS WILL SERVEAS A UNIQUE TIME CAPSULE-ONCETHE PANDEMIC FADES INTO HISTORY."Show your kids, this is whathappened in school, and they’llbe like oh wow, this is all thestuff that happened."SOME HIGH SCHOOLS ARE WAITINGAND PLANNING TO RELEASE THEIRYEARBOOK-IN EITHER IN JUNE ORJULY.WITH TODAY BEING THE LAST DAY OFSCHOOLCONGRATULATIONS TO THECLASS OF 2021YOU MADE IT