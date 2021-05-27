Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United must use Europa League pain to rebuild

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United’s players must use the pain of their heartbreaking Europa League loss to Villarreal to fuel improvements as the manager underlined the need for summer signings.Without a trophy since winning this competition in 2017, Jose Mourinho’s successor saw his side flounder in his first final as manager of the club he enjoyed so much success with as a player.Wednesday’s match came 22 years to the day since Solskjaer’s last-gasp effort wrapped up the treble, but the United boss was unable to secure his first trophy at the helm in Gdansk.