WEB EXTRA: Eric Carle The Author Of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Dies

Eric Carle, author of the classic children's book "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" died on Sunday (5/23), according to his family and Penguin Young Readers School and Library.

He was 91 years old.

Carle also published the books “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” “Do You Want to Be My Friend?” and “From Head to Toe.”