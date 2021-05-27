Public Safety Walk with Mayor and Police Chief

WRTV's Amber Grigley reports.
While several investigations took place on Wednesday, IMPD Chief and Mayor Hogsett were in an east side neighborhood for a monthly public safety walk.
WRTV's Amber Grigley reports.
While several investigations took place on Wednesday, IMPD Chief and Mayor Hogsett were in an east side neighborhood for a monthly public safety walk.
Mayor Joe Hogsett addressed the topic of gun violence during a public safety walk.
Kansas City Mayor Lucas proposes reallocation of KCPD budget to community efforts