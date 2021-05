New York Knicks fans reveled in masses in Manhattan outside of Madison Square Garden following the team’s first playoff win since 2013 on Wednesday, May 26.

The Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 101-92 in game two of their best of seven series.

The series is now tied at 1-1 with game three scheduled to take place in Atlanta.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @kylemaggio; @dan_ny_b.