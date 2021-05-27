Nissan’s Formula E driver Sébastien Buemi welcomes electric mobility on and off the track with his Nissan LEAF

Sébastien Buemi, one of the most successful drivers in Formula E history and LEAF owner, shares how he has embraced EV on and off the track in a bid to inspire others to switch to a 100% electric vehicle, as part of Nissan’s My Life with a Nissan LEAF series.

As a brand committed to electrification and achieving carbon neutrality, Sébastien’s passion for EVs perfectly mirrors Nissan’s wider purpose.

Being a Nissan Global Ambassador and current Nissan Formula E driver, EVs are an integral part of Sebastien’s professional and family life.