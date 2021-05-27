2022 Honda Civic Sport in Rallye Red Driving Video

Like the outgoing Civic, two 4-cylinder engines will be available for the 2022 model: A naturally aspirated 2.0-liter or a turbocharged 1.5-liter.

Both are paired with an updated continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) uniquely tuned for each engine.

Power delivery, engine sound, overall refinement and EPA fuel economy ratings of both engines are improved, with the 1.5L also getting a boost in power output.

Standard in LX and Sport trims, the 2.0-liter 4-cylinder produces 158 horsepower @ 6,500 rpm (SAE net) and 138 lb.-ft.

Of torque @ 4,200 rpm (SAE net).

Due in part to a new standard idle-stop system and a new catalytic converter design, fuel efficiency and emissions are notably improved.

The revised CVT enhances fuel efficiency by using more robust electric hydraulic pump which reduces the load on the mechanical pump, and a ball-bearing secondary shaft to reduce friction.

Also, the transmission has been programmed to provide early downshifts during braking and features revised Step-Shift programming that simulates physical gear changes under hard acceleration for a more familiar and enjoyable driving experience.

For EX and Touring trims, the 1.5-liter turbo 4-cylinder produces 180 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm (SAE net) and 177 lb.-ft.

Of torque at 1,700 to 4,500 rpm (SAE net) on 87 octane gasoline, up 6 hp and 15 lb.-ft.

Of torque from last model year.

Multiple measures contribute to improved fuel economy ratings, including new more efficient turbo plumbing and the addition of Variable Timing and lift Electronic Control (VTEC®) to the exhaust valves.

The CVT for the 1.5-liter turbo features improved torque converter performance, while also adopting revised Step-Shift programming.