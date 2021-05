Stunning drone footage shows Veluwemeer Aqueduct in the Netherlands.

This remarkable feat of engineering is a 25-metre-long navigable water bridge located over Veluwemeer lake in the town of Harderwijk.

It was opened in 2002 and bypasses the N302 road.

This clip was filmed on May 14.