London MAC Cosmetics revamps store celebrating release of 'Cruella' film

A MAC Cosmetics store on central London's Carnaby Street has revamped its shop to celebrate the release of Disney's "Cruella" film starring Emma Stone.

Footage from May 26 shows the store adopting a black, red and white colour scheme similar to that of the "101 Dalmations" villain.