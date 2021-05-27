Starved wild monkeys go bananas for police handouts in central India

Police officers threw a carload of bananas to hundreds of starved wild monkeys in central India on Sunday (May 23) The animals are normally fed daily at Yadadri temple in Telangana state but the relig

Police officers threw a carload of bananas to hundreds of starved wild monkeys in central India on Sunday (May 23) The animals are normally fed daily at Yadadri temple in Telangana state but the religious site has been closed recently due to COVID-19.

Police said they decided to help after noticing the suffering of the monkeys while out on patrol.