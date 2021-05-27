Videos show new speed world records being set for the fastest wheelie bin, wheelbarrow and a BAR STOOL

These videos show new speed world records being set for the fastest wheelie bin, wheelbarrow - and a BAR STOOL.

Trevor Duckworth took his motorised barstool on a soon-to-be confirmed world-best record speed of 22.465 mph.

A number of new Guinness World Records speeds were also set at the event for a wheelie bin, electric monowheel and wheelbarrow.Prospective barstool record-older Trevor is the founder of Straightliners - which organises some of the most unusual automotive speed events.

Trevor holds 21 world and over 30 British records over all distances, riding solo motorcycles and three wheelers.

He has designed and built numerous unusual vehicles including world's fastest toilet.