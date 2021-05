Palm Beach County launches mobile COVID-19 vaccine units

Thursday marks a turning point in how Palm Beach County continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and get people vaccinated.

TARGETING HIGHTRAFFIC AREAS AND THOSE WITHLOW VACCINATION RATES.

ONE OFTHOSE UNITS REMAINS AT THELANTANA HEALTH CLINIC ONSOUTHWINDS DRIVE... FROM 9AMTO 4PM WEEKDAYS THROUGH JUNE4TH.

MOBILE UNITS WILL ALSODEPLOY TO DIFFERENT AREAS OFLAKE WORTH BEACH..

INCLUDINGDOWNTOWN... FRIDAY THROUGHSUNDAY THIS WEEKEND..

ASPEOPLE ARE EXPECTED TO BE OUTAND ABOUT FOR THE MEMORIAL DAYHOLIDAY.

EACH MOBILE UNIT WILLHAVE THE PFIZER VACCINE..

SOKIDS 12 AND UP ARE ELIGIBLE..AS WELL AS THE JOHNSON ANDJOHNSON VACCINE.THE MOBILE SITES ARE ALL WALUP LOCATIONS SO YOU DON'T NEEDAN APPOINTMENT.

THE MOBILE SITES ARE ALL WALK UP LOCATIONS SO YOU DON'T NEED AN APPOINTMENT.

