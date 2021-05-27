Women from China's Yao minority group demonstrate how they tie up their almost 2-metre-long hair

Women from an ethnic minority group in southern China demonstrate how they tie up their extremely long hair.

Women from an ethnic minority group in southern China demonstrate how they tie up their extremely long hair.

The video, filmed in Huangluo Village of Longsheng Various Nationalities Autonomous County in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on May 21, 2005, shows a woman with hair over 1.5-metres-long tying it up in a traditional way without using any rubber bands or hairpins.

Huangluo Village is where the ethnic Yao group lives.

Since women there traditionally wear red clothes, the Yao people are also called "Red Yao." "Red Yao" women keep long hair because they believe that long hair is beautiful.

Girls keep their hair long as early as in their childhood.

The hair will grow to over 1.5 meters long when they are 30 years old.