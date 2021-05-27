Best pest repellents for 2021

Cicadas might be the talk of the summer, but there are still other pests out there.
Consumer reporter John Matarese looks at some of the best ways to keep ticks, mosquitoes and other critters away.
Cicadas might be the talk of the summer, but there are still other pests out there.
Consumer reporter John Matarese looks at some of the best ways to keep ticks, mosquitoes and other critters away.
There's no sure-fire way to completely get rid of mosquitoes in your yard, but you can keep biting insects away with several..