Animal Care services making changes

GET READY TO EXPECTSOME CHANGES AS THE CITY COULDSOON REVISE SOME OF ITS ANIMALCARE LAWS.{***SS**}THOSE CHANGES INCLUDMICROCHIPPING PETS AS A WAY TOCUT DOWN ON THE NUMBER OFSTRAYS.

HOW?

THROUGH ADOPTIONAND RESCUE.

Joel Skidmore / Animal Care Services
"We want people to be proper care owners those people who don't provide it they can face citation. We're gonna be rolling a schedule of free microchip events and that way the citizens don't have to pay out of pocket to come out of compliance with the new ordinance."

INSTEAD OF A CITY LICENSE?

YOUCAN GET A MICROCHIP REGISTEREDWITH ANIMAL CARE SERVICES TAKES.AND THAT LASTS INDEFINITELY.DOGS CLASSIFIED AS "AGGRESSIVE"BREEDS?

NOT