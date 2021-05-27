Chaotic scenes in London's Chinatown as COVID jabs offered without ID or proof of address

People filled the streets of London's Chinatown today (May 27) where free COVID-19 jabs were on offer without appointments or any need to present documents, proof of address or any NHS records.

Tightly-packed crowds could be seen waiting to take up the offer.

According to information on the Chinese Information and Advice Centre website, the jabs were being made available for one day only.

"A Vaccine Bus is available in London Chinatown to offer free vaccine jab to the Community without appointment.

Date: 27 May 2021 (Thursday) Time: 12 – 5pm You DO NOT need to have: NHS number any proof of address personal identification Undocumented migrants also welcomed Stay safe!

Get vaccinated!" read the message.