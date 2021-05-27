ENTERTAINMENT, AND WE'RE ONLYNOW HEARING ABOUT THE COMINGRETURN OF LIVE CONCERTS.FOR TODAY'S WE'RE OPENSEGMENT, WE LOOK AT AGROUP OFPROFESSIONAL PERFORMERS WHOCOULDN'T BE STOPPED BY THEPANDEMIC.HERE'S ROBB WESTABY.THE GRAND RAPIDS SYMPHONY ISNATIONALLY AND INTERNATIONALLYKNOWN, SUCH AS THEIR RECORDINGSAND THEIR PERFORMANCE ATCARNEGIE HALL.

BUT CONCERTS OFALL KINDS WERE SHUT DOWN BY THEPANDEMIC.

WELL, THE GRAND RAPIDSSYMPHONY IS A PRIME EXAMPLE OFWHAT COULD BE CALLED 'THEPANDEMIC PIVOT.'From day one of the pandemic, wecommitted with the vision ofMarceloLehninger, our music director,and MaryTuuk, our president and ECO, toensurethat we didn't stop performing,thatdelivering music to ourcommunity, which isour mission.... We had theopportunity toperform in the parks, andsmallerensembles a variety of differentplaces and allthroughout our community.A ndnowwe're really excited for thiscoming usmmer,where we're going to have theopportunity tobring the ensemble together ineven bigger numbers to performat really iconicplaces like Meijer Gardens.We're reallyexcited about these bigperformances thatwe have on the horizon.

And fordetailson those things we ask everyonewatching tostay tuned to the Meije rGardenswebsite for more information ontheconcert series, and stay tunedto thesymphony website for all of oursummerofferings.Our orchestra is so excited tobe able toengage with live dauiencesagain.

Andthe experience of deliveringsound to anempty halwil th no response justisn't thesame.

We're really lookingforward toperforming in DeVos Hall, thisupcomingseason folr arger and larger andlargeraudiences.We are so excited to be here atMeijerGardens..... in July we are going to bepartnering onthree concerts.The open-air experience versusaclosed air experience carrieswith it thechallenges of different types ofsounds.

So,you the type of music youperform, when youperform outdoors, if you'replaying certai nkinds of music, it wodul requireadditional things likemicrophones andthings that would augment theexperience depending on the typeof artiststhat you're working with.INFORMATION ON THE UPCOMINGCONCERTS AT MEIJER GARDENS ISYET TO CMOE.

