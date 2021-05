Sanjay Dutt receives UAE's Golden Visa; thanks UAE Government on social media | Oneindia News

Yesterday, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt thanked the United Arab Emirates government for granting him the golden visa.

Dutt took to his social media handles to share pictures of himself holding his passport with the golden visa.

#SanjayDutt #UAEGoldenVisa #UAEGovernment