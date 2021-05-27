Vietnamese farmers use fields to raise thousands of the world's most popular aquarium fish species

A group of farmers in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, use fields to raise thousands of guppies, one of the most popular aquarium fish species in the world.

The particular farm is around 3,000-square-metres-large and is home to more than 70,000 fish.

One of the farmers said: "I am a rice farmer, but now rice prices are decreasing, I learnt another production model.

"I am passionate about guppies because they have a charming, attractive beauty.

"To raise fish well, we must create the right environment, the most natural ecological environment.

"I always have aquatic plants to increase metabolism in the water, every five to seven days I add photosynthetic bacteria to assist in cleaning up residue during the rearing process." This footage was filmed on May 21.