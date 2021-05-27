My Blind Date Doesn't Know I Have Vitiligo | LOVE DON'T JUDGE

MODEL Bailey first started developing vitiligo when she was 19 years old.

She struggled with her self-image as it spread across her body and face and people made comments.

She was once told she looked like "a sexy cow".

But Bailey grew to love her difference and feel beautiful, and acknowledges that vitiligo "pushed me out of my shell".

She now has a successful career as a professional model and barber, and she's a single mother to three children.

However, Bailey's love life remains unfulfilled: she's struggled with dating because men often fetishise her condition and become obsessed with it rather than with her.

They're often "not used to the level of attention I get when I go out" and she wants to "find someone who is not just fetishising me".

We follow Bailey on her first ever blind date with tattoo artist Joshua who has a "hidden secret" of his own to reveal.

Will they want to see each other again?

Bailey - https://www.instagram.com/qween.bay/ Joshua - https://www.instagram.com/joshua_gray87/