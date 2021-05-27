Stanford Researchers Raise Concerns About Long-Haul COVID-19 Patients

In the Bay Area, the number of deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are way, way down from earlier this year.
Meanwhile, a new study from Stanford shows the health threat is far from over.
Ken Bastida reports.
(5/26/21)
In the Bay Area, the number of deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are way, way down from earlier this year.
Meanwhile, a new study from Stanford shows the health threat is far from over.
Ken Bastida reports.
(5/26/21)
If you land in the hospital with a COVID-19 infection, there's a good chance you'll still be suffering symptoms months later,..