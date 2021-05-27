'Never seen levels like this': Union president on airline passenger misconduct

Following a series of incidents aboard aircraft, including an assault that left a flight attendant with facial injuries and two missing teeth, the union representing Southwest Airlines’ flight attendants is urging the company to take stronger steps to protect its members from an “epidemic of aggression and assault.”
Belarus seizes Ryanair jet, arrests journalist
European leaders cried foul after Belarus sent a fighter jet to divert a passenger plane, forced it to land, and arrested a wanted..
Reuters - Politics