Patience has its reward as Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse captured over the Skies of Seattle

Photographer Anthony Kuempel captured this fantastic footage of the Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse.

"A cloudy evening threatens to block Wednesdays super flower blood moon.

But patience leads to glimpses of the rise of the moon over Seattle and parts of the eclipse over the Olympic mountains just before the clouds take over again.

Taken in West Seattle at Don Armeni boat launch and Alki beach."