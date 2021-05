Pro Chef Turns White Bread into 6 Dishes For Under $12

Chef Dan Giusti returns to show you how surprisingly far you can stretch a loaf of white bread with nothing more than a few inexpensive ingredients and some ingenuity.

Watch and learn as Dan prepares 6 dishes that each take white bread slices from the realm of bologna sandwiches to something unexpectedly delicious.

The best part?

It all comes in at under $12.