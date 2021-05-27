Thursday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Department Stores

Helping drag down the group were shares of Adecoagro, down about 3.4% and shares of Cresud off about 2.7% on the day.

In trading on Thursday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.7%.

Also lagging the market Thursday are department stores shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Dollar Tree, trading lower by about 7.5% and Big Lots, trading lower by about 2.5%.