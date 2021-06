Winners of the WildArt Photographer of the Year ‘EYES’ Category

These are the winners of the WildArt photographer of the year ‘eyes’ category.

WildArt photographer of the year features 10 themed category contests run over the first 10 months of 2021.

Eyes' proved to be the most popular category, receiving over 1,100 entries from around the world.The organisers say: "The standard this competition is attracting is simply breath-taking as you will see from the winning images."